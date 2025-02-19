02/19/2025



José Elías is one of the members of the Forbes list Of the 100 richest Spaniards in Spainto which it belongs since 2021. Beyond the striking fortune he possesses, one of the things that most takes attention to him is his business history and his comings and goings to achieve what he has today because, as He himself tells, he was in ruin before finding the business that would bring him part of what is today.

He is currently founder of Audax renewableof which he is president and owner along with the food and frozen company The siren.

Thus, Badalona’s has companies worth some 800 million euros and with which every year invoices 2.7 billion, giving work to about 10,000 people, according to ‘digital economy’.

Thanks to its economic and business success, Elijah is a reference for many people in our country and uses this influence to the Disseminate your knowledge Through its YouTube channel or its podcast, in addition to participating in talks and different digital content related to the world of business and economy.









Thus, José Elías today is considered a media figure of which almost anyone in Spain has heard, but there are still some mysteries regarding its business tour, such as details of how its beginnings were.

The woman behind the success of José Elías

On this has spoken that is considered his right hand or the woman who is behind much of his success: María Rosa González. Has More than 30 years of experience in the sector And recently, she is the general director of the Porty Prevention Area, having previously passed by positions of responsibility in Audax Energy as Financial Director and Counselor, since in 2019 she participated in the merger process between Audax and Fersa renewable energy. She was also Corporate Director of the Excelsior Times heritage society, which manages more than 70 companies, and was appointed counselor on the siren, Agro Water Almonds and Awa Segre, among others, as stated in Europa Press.

Returning to his employment relationship with José Elías, part of his experience together in A talk for Eric Ponce’s podcastwhere different issues deal with Rosa’s own professional life and how it started with José Elías that today is one of his most marked companies.

Throughout the two hours of talk, Rosa, who claims to have more money than José Elías, comments that at the beginning of the Luz Company There was no money to pay anyone And that very complicated moments passed at the beginning, being one of her members when the business was starting to ride: «We have come here because We were fivethen there was the one who was his partner, his wife, the woman of the partner, who was the one who did the issues with the companies of light with the distributors … »He tells.

On the idea of ​​selling light, Rosa expresses that at first I did not understand Joseph’s ideas: “Says ‘yes, you buy me, I don’t know, half mega’ and I ‘but if I don’t know what you are telling me'” to which The businessman replied that life was sought. “And it was like that, but this is real, then of course, he has a lot of merit but those who were there too.”

“Those of us who were there were orchestra people”

Another of the details that it gives is that the Princer did not know or make a contract, coming to copy those of other companies and improving them: «Those of us who were there were orchestra people, that is, you sold light, I have gone to sell commercial light and I have no dagger idea […] He invoiced, we closed envelopes and José, if necessary, the monkey was shifted, if he was going to cut light, he was going, ”reconciling that the five people who started the project were very involved and gradually start having more and More customers, since they brought others.

«What was very disruptive is When it occurs to change the rules with the commission agentsHe changes the rules and he decides to pay long before the rest, liquidate weekly long before the rest … a series of things that the commercial says’ between this things and this, if they are worth the same, everything is the same but this is It turns out that I liquidated me weekly and also pays me the 5 days of sending the bill, because this’ ».

From those idea, Rosa tells that The contracts began to enter “as if it were a churros factory”admitting that they grew so fast that they barely realized how they did where they did.