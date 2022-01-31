Famous for reacting to weird tutorial videos on TikTok, the Senegalese Khaby Lame is the new face of the Hugo Boss brand.

He has over 130 million followers on the video platform and will be part of the “Be Your Own Boss” campaign along with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Lame became famous on the internet for videos in which, without saying a word and only with body movements, he reacted to videos of hacks that, instead of making it easier, made the user’s life difficult.

The personalities hired for the campaign wore a black blouse with the name “Boss” written in white. According to the brand, the item’s stock is close to running out and it was the best-selling style in the company’s history.

