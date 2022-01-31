Osasuna has returned to work after two days of rest without any news in terms of medical discharges and discharges, all of this five days after receiving Sevilla at El Sadar in a high-flying clash in which the red team will not be discouraged against his rival.

Jagoba Arrasate has directed a session in which he has not been able to count on Aridane and Kike Barja, players who have worked individually to recover from their injuries. The first seems to be in the final stretch, while the second is doubtful for the game against Seville.

For its part, Oier continues to comply with the health protocol. Unai Dufur and Iker Benito have trained with the first team through a recovery session after playing the ninety minutes yesterday in Promesas’ victory against Laredo.

Osasuna has started his engines with an activation, technique, possessions and races before increasing his pulse tomorrow with a new session in Tajonar.

Those from Pamplona will have to take advantage of the winning inertia and the good sensations left against Granada in a match in which they dispelled the doubts that arose matches earlier to start the second round in great form.