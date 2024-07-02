The Governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila Olmedoinaugurated this July 1st the Alamar node in Tijuanathe set of bridges which now facilitate the mobility of some 100 thousand vehicles a day, a work that the state leader baptized as the “Hot Wheels track”in reference to the track of the well-known toy cars.

“Thanks to your trust, today Tijuana has a first-class entry and exit“Welcome to the Alamar Node,” said the governor in a brief video showing the great work created to improve traffic flow in this border city.

The work of the Alamar Bridgewhose construction began in October 2022, is made up of four crossings that converge on the Alamar River canalization and that reduce the travel time to Murua Boulevard, Terán Terán Boulevard and the Otay area by up to one hour.

Marina Del Pilar highlighted that the Alamar node It connects the eastern part of the city with the Otay checkpoint and the Otay II checkpoint, the latter under construction, as well as with the highway to Tecate and Mexicali.

The governor stated that the investment For the Alamar Node it was 428 million pesos and has an approximate length of one kilometer.

This work is part of the RESPIRA program of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Urban Development and Territorial Reorganization (Siddurt) of the State.

For his part, Arturo Jaramillo, head of Sidurt, explained that this work required 3 million kilos of steel and 1,500 loads of concrete, as well as 24 supports and 72 piles that support the bridge.