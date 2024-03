Friday, March 8, 2024, 00:37











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has rejected the request of the mayor of Santomera, Víctor Martínez, to hold an interview with the minister, the socialist Óscar Puente, about the project to construct a ring road to the west of the town and its financing. ..