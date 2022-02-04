The Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 will play Matchday 4 and next Sunday, February 6, Tigres will receive Mazatlan at University Stadiumafter the break for the FIFA date.
Prior to the break in FIFA datethe royals visited Cougars at University Olympic Stadiumending the team’s undefeated comeback from 1-2 at the last minute. Jerome Rodriguez ahead of those from Pedregal, however, the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez and the French Andre-Pierre Gignac they reversed the situation to add the three points, with the latter concluding from the penalty mark at minute 90+7.
In this way, those from San Nicolás de los Garza are in eleventh position with four points.
In the case of gunboatslet go of the victory by being traced back 1-2 by Toluca at Kraken StadiumBesides, they stayed with ten men from the 73rd minute due to the expulsion of the Argentine Gonzalo Sosa, reinforcement for this semester. The Venezuelan Edward Bello debuted as a scorer in Mexican soccer at 28′, but the Argentine alexis canelo and the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez they snatched the points from the locals.
So far the Spanish team Benat San Jose does not add any points, pending its comparison of Date 2.
Below we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Sunday, February 6
What time does it start? 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 6:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 9:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? University Stadium
TV Broadcast: TUDN
Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.mx/liga-mx
TIGERS
The Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo It was the last reinforcement that the royal team added to its ranks, entering into negotiation for Carlos Salcedowho went to Toronto F.C. of the mls. After his arrival in Mexico this week, the attacker gave his first statements, stating that he is very excited about this new adventure.
“A very nice challenge, I think it was easy when the proposal was given, I come here with great enthusiasm, with desire, it is a good place to do nice things. For me the first thing is the goals and assists, the most important For me it’s winning titles, what matters most is being able to win the Clásico. Playing with the players that are here, for me it will be an important challenge and I have to take it in the best way and think that we can win good things here and with much more confidence and experience, I’m barely 24 years old”he expressed.
Likewise, another of the reinforcements hired by the U of Nuevo León was the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovskywho already knows Aztec football, and after having joined the training sessions, he is ready to debut with the royal shirt.
He previously wore the jacket of Necaxa at the Apertura 2017, later moving to the Blue Cross in the Opening 2018, until he made the decision to go to Saudi Arabia.
On the other hand, Michael Herrera you can count on The Bomboro Gignacwho came out negative after performing the test for COVID-19.
MAZATLAN
One of the last reinforcements of the purple box for the semester was the two-time World Cup Marco Fabian and it seems that he could debut in the league against tigersafter having scored a target on the Pacific Cup.
Regarding his possible participation, the helmsman Benat San Jose He said: “Let’s see, we still have training to do, the idea is that he can be minimally summoned, from there we will see if it is from the game or if it is from the second half, I am seeing it well and it is progressing”.
Roberto Meraz knows how difficult it is to face tigersbut in his mind he knows that they can get a trump, without forgetting that it is important for them to start adding units now that the Pacific Cup It gave them a mood lift.
“We know that El Volcán is a complicated field, but we go with the mentality of going to you for you and focusing on what is ours, which are the three points. We have worked to do good things, the group is united, we know what we are We are up against each other and we want to get the best out of this team. Beñat has made some adjustments in order to get a favorable result. We know about the squad we have, my teammates are always ready to get the best out of games. The game against Santos it served to make a great leap in quality, things worked, the whole team participated, which is good for the competitiveness of the squad. This league is like that, we haven’t added, but how can we add, we can’t, but we believe it will be a watershed in Monterrey”launched the midfielder.
Tigers (5-2-3): Nahuel Guzman; Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesús Dueñas, Javier Aquino; Guido Pizarro, Juan Pablo Vigon; Luis Quiñones, ‘Diente’ López and André-Pierre Gignac.
Mazatlan (4-2-3-1): Nicholas Vikonis; Nestor Vidrio, Ygor Nogueira, Oswaldo Alanís, Raúl Sandoval; Jefferson Intriago, Roberto Meraz; Iván Moreno, Nicolás Benedetti, Brian Rubio; Miguel Sansores.
The Volcano always weighs one way or another, apart The Herrera Louse will have a full squad to face Mazatlanwho comes from two defeats in the League against Chivas Y Toluca.
Even when those from the Pearl of the Pacific have defeated Santos Laguna on the Pacific Cupit should be taken into account that the lagoon box does not look really strong either and it is not a parameter.
The felines managed to quench the momentum of Cougars in Ciudad Universitaria, that speaks of the power they have and it is very feasible that they take a victory at home.
Forecast: Tigres 2-1 Mazatlan
