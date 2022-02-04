⚠️⚽️ Is there soccer on Sunday at El Volcán? and tomorrow is the last day to activate your subscription! ➡️ https://t.co/EHuyveLCCN pic.twitter.com/NzmMOdaXtb — Club Tigres Official? (@TigresOfficial) February 3, 2022

In this way, those from San Nicolás de los Garza are in eleventh position with four points.

Pumas missed their chances and Tigres came from behind to make the comeback? Miguel Herrera's team won with a last minute penalty to get their first win of the tournament?

So far the Spanish team Benat San Jose does not add any points, pending its comparison of Date 2.



Eduard Bello played the entire game and SCORE a GOAL in his OFFICIAL DEBUT with Mazatlán that lost 1-2 vs Toluca in Liga MX.

TV Broadcast: TUDN

Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.mx/liga-mx

The Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo It was the last reinforcement that the royal team added to its ranks, entering into negotiation for Carlos Salcedowho went to Toronto F.C. of the mls. After his arrival in Mexico this week, the attacker gave his first statements, stating that he is very excited about this new adventure.

“A very nice challenge, I think it was easy when the proposal was given, I come here with great enthusiasm, with desire, it is a good place to do nice things. For me the first thing is the goals and assists, the most important For me it’s winning titles, what matters most is being able to win the Clásico. Playing with the players that are here, for me it will be an important challenge and I have to take it in the best way and think that we can win good things here and with much more confidence and experience, I’m barely 24 years old”he expressed.

"Yes, I have seen (the Tigres fans) I know about Tigres, I have seen all the things they have achieved, they also have exceptional players, really what I want most now is to be in the stadium." Yeferson Soteldo

He previously wore the jacket of Necaxa at the Apertura 2017, later moving to the Blue Cross in the Opening 2018, until he made the decision to go to Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Michael Herrera you can count on The Bomboro Gignacwho came out negative after performing the test for COVID-19.

Igor Lichnovsky was grateful for playing in Tigres

One of the last reinforcements of the purple box for the semester was the two-time World Cup Marco Fabian and it seems that he could debut in the league against tigersafter having scored a target on the Pacific Cup.

Regarding his possible participation, the helmsman Benat San Jose He said: “Let’s see, we still have training to do, the idea is that he can be minimally summoned, from there we will see if it is from the game or if it is from the second half, I am seeing it well and it is progressing”.

Marco Fabián made his debut as a scorer in Mazatlan's 2-1 win over Santos in the Pacific Cup.

“We know that El Volcán is a complicated field, but we go with the mentality of going to you for you and focusing on what is ours, which are the three points. We have worked to do good things, the group is united, we know what we are We are up against each other and we want to get the best out of this team. Beñat has made some adjustments in order to get a favorable result. We know about the squad we have, my teammates are always ready to get the best out of games. The game against Santos it served to make a great leap in quality, things worked, the whole team participated, which is good for the competitiveness of the squad. This league is like that, we haven’t added, but how can we add, we can’t, but we believe it will be a watershed in Monterrey”launched the midfielder.

#mazatlan ⚓️ ? Roberto Meraz | Player of @MazatlanFC ? "We know that the Volcán is a complicated field, we go with the mentality of playing them you for you and being able to come out with a win".

Mazatlan (4-2-3-1): Nicholas Vikonis; Nestor Vidrio, Ygor Nogueira, Oswaldo Alanís, Raúl Sandoval; Jefferson Intriago, Roberto Meraz; Iván Moreno, Nicolás Benedetti, Brian Rubio; Miguel Sansores.

Even when those from the Pearl of the Pacific have defeated Santos Laguna on the Pacific Cupit should be taken into account that the lagoon box does not look really strong either and it is not a parameter.

The felines managed to quench the momentum of Cougars in Ciudad Universitaria, that speaks of the power they have and it is very feasible that they take a victory at home.

Forecast: Tigres 2-1 Mazatlan