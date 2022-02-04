The Deutsche Welle TV channel continued to broadcast in Russia, contrary to the order of the Foreign Ministry to stop the activities of the Moscow Bureau by 09:00 on February 4. This is reported RIA News.

Prior to this, the company said it plans to continue to operate a correspondent office in Moscow until it receives a notice of the ban. Representatives of Deutsche Welle also announced their intention to take legal steps to challenge the measures taken by the Russian authorities.

On February 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of measures in response to the ban on broadcasting of the German-language TV channel RT DE in Germany. So, the department announced the termination of satellite and other broadcasting of Deutsche Welle in Russia and the closure of the organization’s correspondent office in the country. It also became known about the plans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cancel the accreditation of all employees of the Russian bureau of Deutsche Welle and initiate a procedure for considering the issue of recognizing the company as a foreign agent.

On February 1, the Media Supervision Commission banned RT DE from broadcasting in German in Germany. It was clarified that the reason was the lack of a license required by the local media law. The removal of RT DE from broadcasting in Europe was announced at the end of December 2021. Representatives of the channel said they intend to seek a review of this decision in court.