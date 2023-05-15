Tigres UANL and Club América are in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament, but that does not prevent both teams from already planning the movement of their chips for the next tournament, waiting for what will happen to them in the Liguilla.
In Coapa, there are several players who are not the priority for Fernando OrtizFor this reason, they are already beginning to consider the possibility of going out in search of more minutes of action on the pitch.
That is the case of the experienced Mexican midfielder, jonathan dos santoswho is a substitute for the Eagles and has rarely had the opportunity to start and give competition to the rest of the starting elements.
Although the player has been linked to the inter miami to return to the United States, but recently he would contemplate staying in Mexico due to the interest of the San Nicolás de los Garza group for his services.
In accordance with multimediathe feline group would target the smallest of the two saintsso they could offer an exchange for the services of the azulcrema element in the event of the departure of Rafael Carioca.
The player they would offer as a bargaining chip would be nothing more and nothing less than the scoring champion from a few tournaments ago, the Uruguayan attacker Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopezan element that would be liked by the cream-blue team and that would contribute a lot to internal competition.
