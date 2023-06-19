Monterrey, Nuevo León.- sebastian cordova became the soccer player most important of the UANL Tigers in the finals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx. With his six goals, -five in leagueone in reclassification-, guided the team from Monterrey to its eighth title in the First division.

The historic comeback at the Akron stadium, home of Chivas de Guadalajara, gave the Mexican player the opportunity to celebrate his first league title in overtime. His phenomenal participation helped him get called up for the Mexican National Team.

Being part of the concentration of the Concacaf Nations League, ‘Sebas‘ agreed to sign the green shirt of a gentleman, who apparently is fond of Chivasbecause it was the theme of the final to Cordova by assuring that “you stole our title”.

Sebastián Córdova scored in the second leg final

“No way”, was the simple response of the Tigres UANL player to make that moment viral after a video was broadcast on TikTokwhere the positive comments towards sebastian cordova they do not stop appearing after issuing that comment to the fan of the Chivas.

sebastian cordova could cause withdrawal in the next official competition of the concacaf due to injury, in addition to Alexis Vega and Edson Alvarez. The medical evaluation of this Monday will determine if he can play or will cause a loss for Diego Cocca.

sebastian cordova played with the Mexican team on thursday against United States national team. He came on at 83′ to take the place of Orberlin Pineda. today, against Panamain the duel for the third and fourth, he stayed on the substitute bench.