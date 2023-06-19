Genoa – A year ago Alberto Gilardino posed for the customary photo on Signorini’s lawn with a rossoblù scarf and his job as Primavera coach. A year later he looks out of the window of Villa Rostan with the Genoa coaching contract in his pocket. Serie A coach, debutant at the “ballo dei grandi”. Newbie but with clear ideas. «I know that we will have to start again from that ride we have made in recent months, from the great application and the great spirit of sacrifice that we have put in place. We strongly wanted Serie A, all together. And we will continue to do so even in a very difficult championship like the one that awaits us».

Shall we start from those days a year ago?

«Some thought I was taking a step back in my career but I needed that step, I needed to go back to a top-level club. Then the opportunity to coach the first team arrived and I was ready, I took it in a big way with everyone’s help, from the staff to the players, from the club to the fans».

Was there a risk that the streets of Gilardino and Genoa split? Grosso, for example, decided to leave Frosinone after the promotion.

«No, my priority has always been to coach in Serie A with the Grifone. And the club has always expressed this intention as well. We went ahead with the discussions that we had already set up in January, there was an extension of the contract and there has always been full agreement with the club on what was necessary to do to move forward».

The times for the agreement were not short. Was it an arm wrestling?

“No, absolutely no arm wrestling. Indeed, the agreement came immediately. Then it is normal that the times are a little longer, the property has a complex structure and several steps that need to be completed. Let’s move forward together and I can’t wait to start again”.

From Primavera coach to Serie A coach, what comes to mind when you think back to a year ago?

«All the sacrifices made in these years, to the periods spent away from my family. To everything I’ve learned and still have to learn, with the same spirit I had this year, which is fundamental to reaching the goal».

In Serie A, with what goal?

«We are a newly promoted, our goal will be salvation. Even in the last few days, as long as we manage to keep Serie A. It will be fundamental for the construction of Genoa to come, it will be a brick that we will lay for the future. We must be aware that there will be days of joy and others of suffering, we must have the right spirit. And DNA from Genoa».

After the promotion, what are the messages that pleased you the most?

«I received compliments from technicians such as Lippi, Gasperini, Prandelli, Pioli and Spalletti. Some I was lucky enough to have as coaches when I was still playing, with others like Spalletti I would have liked to work. I took something from everyone, then as they themselves did I went ahead with my head and my ideas».

Will an old acquaintance like Dainelli join the technical staff?

«Yes, the club has yet to formalize the agreement but Dario will also be with us. I think he will be an important reinforcement for Genoa, he has great experience as a defender and has worked for several years in the youth sectors, I am convinced that he will be able to give us a big hand especially in working on the defensive phase ».

Defense was your strong point last year.

«First of all thanks to the forwards and their work, the same they will have to do this year. Then the whole team moved in the right way, from the midfielders to the goalkeeper. And we conceded few goals, which is very important for our sprint towards Serie A».

On 10 July the team will leave for the training camp in Moena. What goal have you set for yourself in building the team?

«A coach would like to be able to leave for training camp with at least 60 or 70 percent of the team ready, but I know very well that it won’t be easy. I place myself at the complete disposal of the club, we talked about what is needed and we will see what we can do on the market. I have a lot of faith in the management and I’m sure that in the end we will be able to build a team up to expectations».

Mister Prina said that at the end of his first game on the bench he said: “This is a job for crazy people”. Did he stick with that idea?

«Yes, to be a coach you have to be a little crazy. You must be in a perpetual state of madness. You are always there thinking about your team, your players, at any time of the day. It’s a job that I’m passionate about, I can’t do without it. And in fact I can’t wait to find the boys again, to start working. We will play many matches, because we have to get used to the new category immediately».

The roster of the Serie A teams is complete, which league do you expect?

«Seven or eight teams fighting for the first places, another seven in the middle of the table. And then another 5 or 6 to play for salvation. Here, we will have to be good at expanding the number of teams fighting as much as possible to stay in Serie A ».

Will it start again from 3-5-2?

«Yes, but not only. We have shown this year that we are good at varying formations and players, depending on the match. And we will do the same in Serie A».

Easier to coach Cristiano Bani or Mattia Bani?

«I had Cristiano in Vercelli and then in Siena, I found Mattia this year in Genoa. Two exceptional guys, with Cristiano he worked longer Mattia gave me a big hand together with the other more experienced players in this magnificent race towards Serie A. Now we will have to prove that we deserve it, together with our people ».

A year has passed since his return to Genoa, a month has passed since the promotion party.

«The dates of 6 and 19 May will remain forever in my heart, alongside other unforgettable ones in my career, such as the World Cup won in 2006. My parents, my wife and my daughters were in the grandstand and they experienced emotions beautiful, in our stadium. Gemma and Giulia were born when my career as a footballer was about to end, so they didn’t have the opportunity to experience the joys of my victories. It was nice to see them celebrate, together with the Genoans».