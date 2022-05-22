Few people can deny that the second leg of the semifinals between Tigres and Atlas was spectacular and very entertaining. However, this duel was marked by several refereeing errors, an erratic defensive behavior by the Foxes and even an improper alignment. The referee César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos was the great protagonist of the night due to his bad remarks.
The whistler should have sent off André Pierre Gignac early in the match after elbowing a red and black player. The Frenchman continued on the pitch and scored a hat-trick, including a mistakenly scored penalty. To crown his poor performance, neither Ramos nor any other member of the refereeing body realized that Tigres played for several minutes with nine players not trained in Mexico.
Miguel Herrera sent Florian Thauvin to the pitch instead of Hugo Ayala. In this way, the UANL team had nine foreign elements on the field of play, one more than allowed by the regulations. After the meeting, the “Louse” accepted his mistake and indicated that the fault was entirely his.
“My mistake, a lack of concentration because I was thinking about the goals. I already had the changes in my head when Hugo told me that I couldn’t continue because of a blow. I didn’t realize it. It was completely my responsibility,” Herrera mentioned in the match post .
The UANL team had a more than acceptable display in the second leg semifinal despite the tough result received at the Jalisco Stadium in the first game of the series. However, their recovery was framed in a lousy refereeing job that gave them many concessions and that they behaved locally for a good stretch of the duel.
The cats did not achieve the objective and even if they had obtained the result they needed, they would have lost the pass to the final on the table after the improper alignment. It is not possible for this kind of thing to happen at a professional level. The Tigres board will have to speak strongly with Miguel Herrera because his mistake was huge and cannot be repeated.
Tigres was left out of the final again and left in the midst of arbitration controversies and blunders by its coaching staff.
