Sinaloa.- Physically assault a man with a rodon the morning of Sunday, May 22, in the sector of Hills of Rodrigera in Culiacan.

It was at 9:40 am when the authorities were informed that a subject had been attacked with a steel rod in the aforementioned sector.

Red Cross paramedics immediately moved to Álvaro Obregón avenue, between third and fourth streets in that sector to the north of the city, to attend to the emergency. Upon arrival they treated a subject, whose name was not given but it was said that he is approximately 45 years old, who was treated for a sharp puncture wound to the body. Rescuers reported that the victim had the steel rod buried in the body. They quickly stabilized him and proceeded to transfer him to a hospital for specialized medical care.

For their part, public security agents went to the site to carry out the corresponding investigations.