Your experience in the Real Oviedo It is the one that catches the eyes of the Tigres board, at least to give him a relief Veljko Paunovic on the left side, as he is not even close to being a consolidated player.

Salvador Reyes He has won the position and this could open the doors to a player valued at 2.5 million dollarsan affordable figure for the feline team, but possibly through the option of a loan.

He had some lapses due to Blue Cross and Pumasbut his biggest problem is his inconsistency; he does not shine in any of the clubs where he plays.