While Tigers continues its firm step in the Leagues Cupthe Monterrey team continues working on putting together the squad for the Opening 2024, especially now with the arrival of Gerardo Torrado to the institution as sports director.
While catching up on the situation in Tigersis Veljko Paunovic who has already given his warning about the position to reinforce this semester, since there is a specific place that would open several alternatives to his current eleven, in addition to adding names to the roster.
It is the left back the essential position in which the feline group could employ most of its efforts, since it not only needs competition to Jesus Angulobut could free him up to compete for a centre-back spot again.
It is worth remembering here that Tigers is targeting the Mexican market, as it must be a full-back that I do not count as Not Trained in Mexico, because they already exceed the limit allowed by the Liga MX.
At 23 years old, he is one of the young players with a good market opportunity in the Liga MXwell Daniel Aceves was not consolidated last semester after returning from a loan with the Chicago Fire.
Your experience in the Real Oviedo It is the one that catches the eyes of the Tigres board, at least to give him a relief Veljko Paunovic on the left side, as he is not even close to being a consolidated player.
Osvaldo Rodriguez He is the most interesting option because he already has vast experience as a starter in the Liga MXHe is 27 years old and has lost his starting position in León, which would make him an affordable player.
Salvador Reyes He has won the position and this could open the doors to a player valued at 2.5 million dollarsan affordable figure for the feline team, but possibly through the option of a loan.
Another very interesting option, since it has only 27 years old and has a lot of experience in the first division, it is Alejandro Mayorgawho shone for some periods in Chivas and is now in Necaxa, his place of comfort during his first years in Liga MX.
He had some lapses due to Blue Cross and Pumasbut his biggest problem is his inconsistency; he does not shine in any of the clubs where he plays.
