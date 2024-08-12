🦅🦅🦅

Sebastián Cáceres had back pain during the week and today he felt worse, he also came out with pain in his leg.

Cristian Borja presented an overload in the calf.

In both cases it seems that it will not be a big deal, we will have to see if they make it to the game…

— Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez (@julioiba) August 10, 2024