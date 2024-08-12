This Tuesday, August 13 at 8:30 p.m. from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, Club América will face off in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024 in front of the St. Louis City where the two-time Mexican soccer champion will seek to remain in contention for the title.
In this way, the blue-cream team led by André Jardine cannot afford an early elimination, so they will look to play with their star-studded squad, however, they will have to do without a couple of players.
According to information from the journalist of TUDN, Julio Ibanez; Sebastian Caceres and Christian Borjadid not finish the last match in optimal conditions, the first has back problems and the second has an overload in one of his calves and although they are not officially ruled out, the ideal would be not to risk them for this next match.
Experience would be a factor for Nestor Araujo be the starter in the next match, as he has begun to take on greater prominence in recent weeks, taking into account that Ramon Juarez He finished as the starting center back last tournament.
It is important to remember that it is important to maintain the health status of Sebastian Caceresbecause before the summer market closes, there could be an offer for his services from the Old Continent, as the player has been eagerly awaiting to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.
While Christian Calderon He would do the same on the left wing, as he already knows what it is like to assume the position as a starter and has responded to the great confidence that the coaching staff has given him since his arrival at the institution.
