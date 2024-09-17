Chiara Pretolini she ended up in the spotlight following the death of a baby who, as soon as he was born, was buried in the garden of her house. The girl had become pregnant and, apparently, no one knew about her pregnancy. This is why she may have acted incompletely autonomously.

Here’s what we know about this sad story.

She gives birth to a newborn and buries him in the garden: Chiara Petrolini investigated

Chiara Petrolini is the name of a 22 year old girl currently under investigation for premeditated murder and concealment of a corpse. This is because the girl was believed to be the mother of one of the children found in the garden of her house.

We speak in the plural as a second body was found a few hours ago and most likely this child could also be his son. In this case we would be talking about double infanticide towards two children buried shortly after their birth.

No one knew about the girl’s pregnancy. Her parents, friends and not even Chiara’s boyfriend had noticed the pregnancy, as she managed to hide it as best she could. Even the I’m leaving It appears to have occurred at home, as there is no trace of it in any hospital in the area.

The words of Chiara’s friend

The DNA Chiara’s remains have been analyzed and appear to perfectly match the remains of one of the two bodies found in the garden. As for the second body, however, the necessary forensic medical checks are underway.

Chiara’s birth is said to have taken place in the first days of August and it is assumed that the girl had induced labor just to give birth and then be able to leave with friends. After giving birth she would kill the newborn and finally bury him in the garden of the house. Having done this the girl left, but the next day the dog of the family would have made the bitter discovery.

Talking about Chiara one of her best friendswho declared that she was completely uninvolved in the facts. The two met after the presumed due date and her friend was unable to catch a single signal that made her foresee that something was not going right.

The girl also stated that Chiara did not seem pregnant, as she did not have a belly. Precisely for this reason, none of her group became suspicious because, probably, she had studied every move down to the smallest detail.