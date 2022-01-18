Last week, the government of Nuevo León, together with the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and the Tigres board, officially presented the project for the new stadium for this team. According to the shared information, it will be inaugurated in 2025 and will have capacity for more than 65 thousand attendees.
However, despite the fact that the property is expected to be ready a year before the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, this stadium is not contemplated to host any matches. This was announced by Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FEMEXFUT).
De Luisa indicated that the venues that will compete to host a World Cup match already exist and that stadiums that are not in operation at this time will not be considered.
“The race to choose the stadiums and venues has already begun. And it began a long time ago and one of the requirements set by the group that participated is that functioning and operating stadiums participate. We are not contemplating any other stadium that is under construction”
– Yon de Luisa in conference
The Steel Giant, home of Rayados de Monterrey, is considered to host a match in the 2026 World Cup.
