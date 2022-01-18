Coronavirus More people who have received two vaccinations in the intensive care units of Hus hospitals, the majority still unvaccinated

Nearly all vaccinees in intensive care had some underlying disease, and it had been a while since receiving the second dose of the vaccine, says Hus’s deputy chief physician.

18.1. 19:27

Meilahti and 39 percent of patients treated for coronary infection in the intensive care units of Jorvi Hospitals last Friday had received two vaccinations.

To date, less than 10 percent have been vaccinated twice. He told me about it first Yle.

“This is a clear change, but we do not know if this is a permanent situation,” says the Deputy Chief of Infectious Diseases of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Eeva Swedish To HS.

Eeva Swedish.

“It’s a one-day cross-section. Almost all of the vaccinees also had some underlying disease, and some time had elapsed since receiving the second dose of the vaccine – some for up to half a year, meaning that protection had waned. ”

HS said on Tuesday, that the proportion of hospitalized people with confirmed coronary heart disease decreased significantly in December compared with the autumn.

Read more: New THL data: Vaccinees’ risk of hospitalization reduced – see changes in your age group on the HS search engine

Swedish points out that the effectiveness of vaccinations does not start until at least one week after receiving the vaccination. If a person has received the third dose less than a week after the effect, they will be counted as having received two vaccinations.

The adult patients in intensive care in Meilahti and Jorvi last Friday were aged 20–60 years. There were about twenty of them.

“The underlying patients who were vaccinated had asthma or diabetes, for example. It is already known that cardiovascular disease and significant overweight also increase the risk of serious illness. ”

According to the Swede, the situation highlights three things: the importance of taking the third dose of vaccination and the importance of taking the first and second vaccinations in non-vaccinees, and taking precautions: primarily an FFP respirator or surgical mouthpiece and minimal contact.

“People over the age of 60 and those at risk because of their illness already have a lower vaccine efficacy than those of working age and basic health, and therefore the protection of the two doses must now be urgently strengthened in the third.”

The greater part those who have been admitted to the intensive care unit have been unvaccinated in recent months. Also last Friday, January 14, 61 percent of them were in Meilahti and Jorvi.

“Week one is 3–9. In January, 57 per cent of those in special care wards and intensive care were unvaccinated, 32 per cent were vaccinated twice and 4 per cent were vaccinated three times due to coronavirus infection, ”says Ruotsalainen.

Below The current country-wide graphics show that the risk of hospitalization for non-vaccinees is still significantly higher than for those vaccinated. The graphics compare the situation in September – November and December.