Woods had a dramatic third round, going around in 79 strokes, one of his worst ever major scores. The fifteen-time major winner was visibly suffering from physical discomfort. When asked just after his round whether he will continue, he replied: ,,Well, I’m in pain. That’s what I know for sure.”

The opening day of the PGA Championship was also difficult for Woods with 74 strokes, but he recovered in the second round with 69 and made the cut that allowed him to continue the tournament.

Woods, 46, made his return to the Masters in April after more than a year of absence due to a car accident. He sustained serious injuries to his right leg.

