The front Raul Jimenez He has not had a good time when he has had to represent Mexico in the last two World Cups, since on both occasions he has suffered from the goal and this Qatar 2022 World Cup wants to break that drought that persecutes him.

And it is that the striker of the Wolverhampton of the premier leaguehas been to the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, where in both of them he went blank in his quota of goals in a total of three games in both World Cup fairs.

Although in this next World Cup, the striker arrives with a greater protagonist in the Mexican National Team than in the past two, it is expected that he will be present and break that drought of goals that he has so far in zeros.

Raúl Jiménez is going for his third World Cup in his professional career, where he is emerging as the starting nine of the lineup of Gerardo Martino after suffering a painful injury in the Premier League, which sidelined him from several Concacaf Qualifying matches.

Now he is at one hundred percent and is expected to be the attacking forward who produces the goals for the national team in the world from Qatar.

In total in the Mexican National Team, Jiménez accumulates 29 goals in 92 games played so far. Another important fact to highlight about the striker is that this year he can reach a hundred games played with the Tricolor.

Jiménez is located in the eighth position of the list of scorers of the Mexican National Team with his 29, tied with Hugo Sánchez and only one goal away from tying the mark of Luis Roberto Alves, who left a total of 30 goals.