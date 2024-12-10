Next personnel setback for THW Kiel: The handball record champions have to do without pivot Hendrik Pekeler for weeks. The former national player suffered a torn tendon in his left thumb in the game against ThSV Eisenach (37:33) last Sunday and, according to the Kiel News around two months out.

“This is super annoying. Of course, injuries always come at inopportune times. But now, of all times, before the difficult game against Hanover,” Pekeler told the daily newspaper from Schleswig-Holstein. He “hoped that I wouldn’t have to have an operation,” said the defense chief. But there is apparently no way around an intervention. According to KN, the hope is that the 2016 European champion can return next year after the World Cup break in February.

The North Germans are currently suffering from major injury concerns. In addition to Pekeler, coach Filip Jicha is also unavailable ahead of the home game against second-placed TSV Hannover-Burgdorf on Wednesday (8 p.m.), Nikola Bilyk, Elias Ellefsen a Skipagötu and Harald Reinkind.