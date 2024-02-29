He Mayan Train not only seeks to geographically connect the ancestral Mayan cities, but also open the doors to the cultural and natural wealth of the Mexican southeast, the president announced. Andrés Manuel López Obrador during La Mañanera from Cancún, Quintana Roo.

With these words, the head of the Executive expressed the vision behind the project that promises to “transform” infrastructure and tourism in the region. This Thursday the pre-inauguration of section 5 North with which service will be provided in two new Mayan Train stations: Cancun Airport and Playa del Carmen.

Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo, highlighted the countless benefits that the arrival of the Mayan Train will bring to Cancun. Among these, the upcoming opening of seven new hotels with more than 4,356 rooms stands out, thus strengthening the state's tourism and economic sector.

General Óscar David Lozano Águila, general director of the Mayan Train, detailed the characteristics of the recently inaugurated section 5 North. He reported that, from December 16, 2023 to February 26, 2024, 64,370 tickets have been sold, with the Most requested destinations Mérida, Cancún Airport, Campeche and Valladolid.

Connection to the main tourist areas

The government will implement a transportation service from the main tourist areas to the Mayan Train stations, with the aim of facilitating access to this means of transportation. Starting March 4, electric vehicles will be available to transport passengers from the terminals of the Cancun International Airport and other areas of tourist interest.

With just 70 days of operation, the Mayan Train has mobilized almost 65,000 people. With an average occupancy of 84%, each train has carried around 187 passengers, cementing its position as a reliable and popular transportation option in the region.