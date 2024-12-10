Three hiking routes that you can do in El Bierzo

El Bierzo, a Leon region full of history, culture and natural landscapes, has established itself as an ideal destination for hiking lovers. Its mountains, valleys and charming towns offer a perfect setting for those looking to disconnect and enjoy the outdoors. From family-friendly trails to more challenging hikes, this region has something to offer all types of hikers.

The unknown Leonese ‘fjords’: the beauty of a landscape that can be appreciated without losing sight of the memory

Walkers will find routes that combine the geography of the place with the legacy of past centuries. Each step along these paths is an invitation to discover its lush forests, crystalline streams and villages full of tradition. Furthermore, the routes not only delight with their natural beauty, but also with the tranquility they offer, turning them into experiences to connect with the environment.

Roman Gold Route – Las Médulas

Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997, the landscape of Las Médulas is one of the most emblematic wonders of Bierzo. This environment, transformed by the Romans more than 2,000 years ago in their search for gold, is a unique testimony of the interaction between man and nature. The Roman Gold Route is a four-kilometer itinerary and a circular route lasting approximately three and a half hours that allows you to explore this landscape full of history.

The trail begins in the town of Las Médulas and takes visitors through tunnels, galleries and viewpoints that offer views of the reddish formations and the green environment that surrounds them. The Orellán Viewpoint is one of the most notable points of the route, offering a panoramic view of the entire complex. Along the way, it is easy to imagine how the Romans used the hydraulic exploitation system known as “ruina montium” to dismantle the mountains in search of the precious metal.





Las Médulas has great ecological wealth. The contrast between the intensely colored rocks and the vegetation that has been recovering the land over the centuries creates a very special atmosphere. The route is accessible to most hikers and is perfect to enjoy with the family.

Cave of San Genadio and Cascada del Silencio

In the heart of the Valley of Silence is this circular route of almost six kilometers that combines spectacular landscapes and a strong historical component. It begins in the picturesque town of Peñalba de Santiago, a place declared one of the most beautiful towns in Spain thanks to its architecture of slate and wooden houses.

The first stop is the Cueva de San Genadio, a place full of spirituality where the monk of the same name retired to meditate in the 10th century. Surrounded by a landscape that seems to stop time, this cave invites reflection and contemplation. Further on, the path leads to the Cascada del Silencio, a waterfall that is especially impressive in spring, when the flow is greater.





The route is of medium-low difficulty, suitable for hikers looking for a quiet but enriching experience. Along the way, the views of the Valley of Silence and the sounds of nature create a unique atmosphere that connects the visitor with the environment. It is one of the most recommended routes for those seeking to enjoy the essence of Bierzo.

Magic Path in Tremor de Arriba

For those traveling with family or looking for a relaxed walk, the Magical Trail in Tremor de Arriba is a perfect choice. This short one-and-a-half kilometer tour is designed to stimulate the imagination of little ones and immerse visitors in a natural environment. The route is decorated with magical figures such as gnomes, fairies and forest animals.

The trail begins in the town of Tremor de Arriba, a town in Bercia that, although small, has become an attractive destination thanks to this original initiative. The route, of low difficulty, runs along a well-maintained path and is accessible to all ages. It is a clear example of how a community project can revitalize a rural environment and turn it into a unique place.

During the walk, children will enjoy discovering each figure hidden in the forest, while adults will be able to admire a typical Bierzo landscape. This route is ideal for a short getaway that combines nature and fun in a quiet environment.





El Bierzo is much more than a tourist destination; It is a region where nature, history and culture combine. These three routes – Las Médulas, the Cueva de San Genadio and the Cascada del Silencio, and the Senda Mágica – reflect a different aspect of Bercian identity.

Hiking through Faedo de Ciñera, a route in the forest with ancient trees in León



Through these tours, the visitor has the opportunity to better understand the connection between the inhabitants of Bierzo and their environment. Towns like Peñalba de Santiago and Tremor de Arriba not only serve as starting or ending points for these walks, but are living witnesses of a way of life that respects and adapts to the surrounding natural environment.