Michoacán.- The Secretariats of National Defense (Sedena), and Public Security (SSP) and the National Guard seized this Sunday in Buenavista, a total of 136 containers for explosive devices.

Of which, 115 were special for grenade-type explosives, while the rest had empennage – used to stabilize the tail of the artifact.

The seizure was made in the Catalinas town, during reconnaissance patrols near Francisco Zárate Street. In addition, 31 more empennages were found.

Metal artifacts They did not contain an explosive charge, so, adhering to the protocols, they were secured for destruction by the Mexican Army. Inter-institutional operation is maintained in the demarcation.