With four points in as many days, the route of the Real Betis in the Conference League It is proving disappointing for now, but the competition continues to offer him opportunities to right the course and there is still time to seal qualification for the next phase although it is already difficult for him to do so among the best eight. The eighth is five points away with six remaining to be played, but those classified between ninth and 24th place (up to 16th, seeded) also advance to a previous round of play off. Betis is 22nd and has set itself the challenge of achieving full victories in these last two days. The first of them takes him this Thursday until Chisinaucapital of Moldova, to face the Petrocub.

In theory, on paper, there is a very big difference between both templates, but there was also that gap with the Mlada Boleslav and Betis lost in the Czech Republic (2-1) even going ahead on the scoreboard, through Lo Celso. In the three previous matches, the green and whites fell in Warsaw with the Legia (1-0), they tied in Heliópolis with the Copenhagen (1-1) and they won on the buzzer, practically in the last play of the clash with a goal from Juanmi, against Celje (2-1). The three points were counted on Czech lands, but they flew and Betis, after the great match completed against the LaLiga leader, Barcelona, ​​is obliged to correct the European course with a couple of wins.

The possible alignment of Betis against Petrocub

He has traveled to Moldova diminished, with eleven casualties. To the injured Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Fornals and Juanmi (slight sprained knee) are joined by those not registered (Vieites, Isco, Losada) and the suspended Lo Celso, who will finally miss the last two days. The goalkeepers Manu González and Germán, the midfielder Reina and Johnny Cardoso are the great novelties of the Betic expedition, which has traveled with the following 20 footballers: Adrián, Germán, Manu González; Sabaly, Aitor, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Natan, Perraud, Ricardo Rodríguez, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Mateo, Reina, Jesús Rodríguez, Assane, Abde, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque.

Real Betis

Adrian; Aitor, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo; Assane, Altimira, Mateo, Abde; Chimy Ávila, Bakambu.

As for the possible starting eleven, Pellegrini could bet on a very offensive team, with Assane and Abde on the ends to make room for the Chimy Ávila-Bakambu couple at the point of attack. In the midfield, new opportunity for Altimira and Mateo; and behind, in defense, Adrián will guard the goal, Aitor and Ricardo would set the wings and in the axis they would complement each other Llorente and Natan.









The possible alignment of Petrocub against Betis

He Petrocub They have been left practically without qualification options after obtaining only one point in four days. The Moldovans have not won, having lost to Pafos (1-4), Jagiellonia (2-0) and Rapid Vienna (0-3) before get a draw in Istanbul against Basaksehir thanks a little from defender Ion Bors on the horn. That match was the last official match played by Petrocub, which is the current league champion of its country, is third this season in its domestic competition and has not competed since November 27.

FC Petrocub

Smalenea; Douanla, Potirniche, Mudrac; Ion Jardan, Sergiu Platica, Diallo, Lungu, Demian; Lupan, Ambros.

Andrei Martin leads a team that usually plays with three centre-backs, two wing-backs and two or three midfielders, although it does not have a very defined scheme. The goalkeeper is fixed (Smalenea), the defenders Potirniche and Mudrac; the midfielders Lungu and Sergiu Platica; Ion Jardan and Demian on the bands; and Lupan and Ambros in attack.