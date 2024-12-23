5-in-1 puff pastry canapés and other quick and delicious appetizers for Christmas Eve dinner

If you are still not sure about the appetizers you are going to prepare for Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas lunch, we are going to give you a few very successful ideas with which you are guaranteed success. They are varied and very tasty recipes, as well as easy to prepare. We are not going to deceive you, yes you are going to have to spend some time but the result does not disappoint.

Marinara clams recipe: this way you can incorporate them into the Christmas menu

The first idea we suggest is 5-in-1 puff pastry canapés. This is a concept that combines five different types of canapé appetizers on a single tray. Reserve at least 40 minutes for its preparation, it is entertaining but not complicated. We are going to give you the list of ingredients to prepare canapes for five people, 30 units. We will need:

A rectangular sheet of puff pastry

a can of tuna

Two tablespoons of tomato sauce, preferably homemade and with extra virgin olive oil; and many more pesto sauce

A large slice of ham or turkey sausage

Three pitted olives

A couple of slices of Manchego cheese, or another of your choice

Three whole walnuts

Three cherry tomatoes

Two tablespoons of sobrasada and another two of blue cheese

A tablespoon of already caramelized onion

a teaspoon of honey

And a little oregano

The first thing we are going to do is unroll the sheet of puff pastry and mark six divisions in the longest part and five in the shortest. Do it with a ruler so that they are all the same and then cut the portions with a knife. You will get 30 squares. Next, with a small shot glass, make a circle in the center of each of the portions and prick with a sharp object (such as a fork) in the hole.

Now we are going to prepare the fillings. In the first twelve we are going to put a tomato sauce base, but six we will complete with tuna and olive, and another six, with cheese, ham or turkey and mushroom cut finely into slices.

We are going to fill the next six, in the third row, with a tablespoon of pesto sauce and on top, half a cherry tomato. In the fourth row we are going to prepare them with sobrasada and a little bit of Manchego cheese. And the fifth, with blue cheese.

We put them in the oven preheated to 200ºC and bake them for between 15 and 20 minutes, keeping an eye on them so as not to overcook them. We will know that they are ready when we see that the surface of the puff pastry is golden. When we have them out of the oven, we can sprinkle a little oregano on top of the canapés that we have prepared with tuna and mushroom. It gives it a very rich touch. To the blue cheese ones we will add a little caramelized onion and a piece of walnut. And for the sobrasada ones, a pinch of honey.

You will see how delicious they are and how little time they last on the table. They are delicious canapés that everyone usually likes. We are now going to give you some gluten-free recipes that are also suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Christmas camembert cheese trees

This is a very fun and imaginative recipe, as well as delicious. It cannot be missing from the table if you enjoy tasting cheeses. It is a tray or plate with camembert Christmas trees covered with pomegranate, honey, dried fruits such as walnuts or pistachios and a touch of mint.

It is very simple to prepare. What we are going to do is simply cut triangular portions of the camembert cheese. And we’re going to stick a breadstick or bread stick in it – which you can also find gluten-free. We are going to prepare two dishes, one with the mixture of pomegranate seeds and finely chopped nuts and mint. And in another, honey. And what we are going to do now is first pass our fir trees on the plate with honey and then coat them in the pomegranate seeds with the nuts.

They are very delicious, with an incredible contrast of flavors, they are very nutritious and also very pretty, and they really dress up the Christmas table.





Spoons filled with lentil salad

This vegan appetizer has nothing to envy of the previous ones. For about four people we will need a couple of 15 cm whole wheat tortillas. For the filling, we will use two cloves of garlic cut very finely, about 40 g of onion also chopped, 130 g of kale, and 40 g of red and green pepper. All vegetables must be chopped very well. We need 150 g of already cooked lentils, a small avocado, lemon zest, spices to taste, coconut oil and a little sour cream, but without dairy.

We preheat the oven to about 150ºC and while we grease a mold for small muffins. We cut the wheat tortillas into triangles, which we will place in the molds. The ends have to stick out and the widest part should be at the base. We will bake them for about 10 minutes to make them crispy.

Meanwhile, we are going to cook the vegetables together with the onion in a pan with a little extra virgin olive oil. The peppers should not be too poached. Once they are ready, remove from the heat and add the lemon zest and sour cream and stir. That mixture is what we will add to the tortilla spoons that we have previously prepared.

Vegetable pakoras

This Indian appetizer is prepared quickly, in about half an hour, and is made from vegetables. They look spectacular. For this recipe we are going to need a red onion, a green pepper, three or four potatoes, cilantro, garam masala spice mix, cumin, salt, cayenne (if you like a spicy touch), about 90 or 100 grams of flour. chickpea, half a cup of water and extra virgin olive oil.

We are going to cut the vegetables into fine julienne strips and mix them together with the cilantro and spices. Now add the chickpea flour and water and stir well with your hands.

In a very hot frying pan with olive oil, add small spoonfuls or handfuls of the mixture. And we are cooking the pakoras.

Ten attractive dishes without frills for a festive menu



The ideal is to serve it with various sauces that we can prepare ourselves or buy already made if we do not have enough time. They are very tasty with the green chutney, based on tahini, cilantro, mint and ginger, or with a mango chutney with ginger, turmeric and red pepper.