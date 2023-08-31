In June 2020 Daniele Cammarota was involved in an accident and has been in a coma ever since: these days the sad epilogue

The agony of lasted three years Daniel Cammarota, a young footballer originally from Campania, who unfortunately died in the end forever. He played in Abruzzo, in Pizzoli, and right near the capital in June 2020 he was involved in a serious road accident, following which he ended up in a coma in hospital.

A young life that unfortunately ended too soon is that of Daniele, a young footballer who in June 2020, when he was 23 years oldwas involved in a serious accident in L’Aquila.

Originally from Campania, he had moved very young to Pizzolia small town very close to the capital of Abruzzo, to play football in the local team.

One damn day June 2020while traveling the road that connects San Vittorino and Cansatessa, it is collided with his car against one of the big trees which line the characteristic avenues of that area.

Rescued by the 118 doctors, he was transported immediately at the San Salvador hospital of L’Aquila.

The investigations the police had ruled out that the accident was caused by other cars. It was also ruled out that the boy was driving under the influence of alcohol or using the phone.

Clear signs of a had been found on the asphalt sudden change of directionwhich made the crossing of an animal, perhaps a boar.

The painful farewell to Daniele Cammarota

In the last three years the effort of the doctors of San Salvatore has been enormous and the conditions of Daniele Cammarota, although he was in induced comawere stable.

Then in the last period there has been a deterioration, until tragic epilogue from a few days ago.

To give the sad announcement of the death of the young footballer, he thought about it municipality of Pizzoliwho wrote on social media:

Three years after the dramatic accident that marked his life with an irreversible coma, Daniele Cammarota has left us. The Municipal Administration of Pizzoli and the whole city community join in the pain and express their deepest condolences to Daniele’s family for the serious loss.

A moving farewell message also came fromAsd Pizzoli, a team for which Daniele played until before the accident. A mourning that has upset the lives of many.