AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/31/2023 – 6:21 am

Industrial activity in China recorded contraction in August, for the fifth consecutive month, according to official data published this Thursday (31) which, however, slightly exceed analysts’ expectations.

The Industrial Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key indicator of manufacturing activity, stood at 49.7 in August, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction, the Office for National Statistics announced.

“The survey results show that insufficient market demand remains a major problem currently faced by enterprises,” said Zhao Qinghe, an analyst at the state agency.

“The fundamentals of recovery and development of the industry need to be consolidated”, he added.

The data is the most recent indicator that points to the slowdown of China’s post-covid recovery due to the drop in external demand and internal consumption.

Faced with pressure to adopt stimulus packages that help the economy, authorities have promised measures for several sectors, in particular real estate, but without revealing details of the plans, which discourages investors.