What happened to the little girl in these 3 years?

From the United States of America comes a story that is incredible and that also has many obscure points. A missing 4-year-old girl was found 3 years later still alive and in good health. The agents found little Paislee Shultis, who vanished into thin air in 2019, in one secret room under the stairs of a home which is in the state of New York.

Paislee Shultis had completely lost track of herself years ago. She had vanished into thin air from the house where she lived in Cayuga HeightsNew York, in July 2019. He was living with his foster parents at the time.

The police have been investigating ever since. The suspicions all centered on the biological parents they no longer had custody of their daughter. For a long time the police also carried out searches in the house where she was found years later.

It was not easy to locate the hidden room inside the house. It took a good hour to find that ladder leading into basement. The inhabitants of the house have always denied, but an agent became suspicious when he saw the stairs. Then the discovery of a blanket and the sighting of a light made it possible to find the little girl.

Missing 4-year-old girl found 3 years later, how is the little girl?

The 4-year-old girl who disappeared in 2019 has finally been found. She is alive, she is fine and her health conditions are good. The breakthrough took place in recent days when a tip to the police pointed to the house in Saugerties, in Ulste County, as the place where the little disappeared years ago had been.

The baby was in hiding with her biological mother. The officers immediately took her to the hospital, where the doctors said she was fine. She has found his older sister and was entrusted to the legal guardian. The mother, partner and father were arrested.