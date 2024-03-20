Tragedy in Neuquén: a three-year-old boy lost his life after being locked inside his parents' vehicle for six hours. The fateful situation occurred a little over a week ago, when Genaro, the little boy affected, He was forgotten in the car due to his parents' carelessness.

The events date back to last Monday, March 11, in the heart of the city, when between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the boy remained alone in the car parked at 500 Chrestia Street. Security cameras in the area captured the moment when the child's father got out of the vehicle, closed it and walked away towards his workplace, without realizing Genaro's presence inside.

When the boy's mother discovered him, he was already unconscious. Police help was requested and resuscitation maneuvers were carried out, after which Genaro was urgently transferred to a private health center and later to the San Lucas clinic.

Doctors diagnosed severe irreversible neurological damage, consequence of the suffocation suffered during confinement in the vehicle.

During much of those six hours of solitude, the boy seemed restless. Investigations revealed that his body had various marks, suggesting that he tried to free himself from the back seat, in which he was secured with the seat belt.

Despite medical efforts, eight days after the incident, little Genaro died at the local hospital. The prosecutor on duty, Valeria Panozzo, confirmed the time of death at 8:05 p.m., according to the newspaper 'Río Negro'.

The case is being investigated by the Neuquén Public Prosecutor's Office in conjunction with the Defender of the Rights of Children and Adolescentsand an autopsy will be performed on the child's body today.

So far, no people have been charged for this tragic event. During opening statements, the parents explained that they forgot to take the child to daycare, which led to this unfortunate tragedy. The news shocked the capital of Neuquén and its surroundings.

The Cipolletti School Council, the entity to which the kindergarten that Genaro attended was attached, He also expressed his regret for this tragic loss.

