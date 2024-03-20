Security Policy | Finland is negotiating bilateral security commitments with Ukraine

Ukraine has negotiated bilateral long-term security commitments with several countries. The commitments already made are wide-ranging and ten years long. Finland's commitments can be expected to be broadly similar.

Finland and Ukraine have started negotiations on bilateral security commitments. Negotiations started recently, and their second round was held at the Office of the President of Ukraine by last week.

With security commitments, Finland would commit to long-term support for Ukraine. It is about both defense material assistance and other types of support.

The foreign and security policy ministerial committee of the President of the Republic and the Government received an overview of the situation of negotiations at the official level on Tuesday.

It's about is about the process initiated by the G7 countries last summer in connection with the NATO summit in Vilnius, to which the Nordic countries also committed themselves.

At least Britain, Germany, France, Holland and Denmark have already made similar commitments with Ukraine.

At least Estonia, Latvia, Norway and Spain are also having similar discussions, according to the Ukrainian presidential office.

The commitments are broadly similar in scope and span ten years. They also include entries about the possibilities to change what was agreed.

According to HS's information, the expectation is that Finland's commitments will also resemble the existing model in general terms. There may be national peculiarities.

It is not a legally binding agreement, but a political commitment.

To commitments has included both promises for the continuation of defense material aid and other support for Ukraine.

For example, between Denmark and Ukraine, a Nordic country close to Finland in commitments topics range from military support to reconstruction, energy issues and intelligence. It is also about supporting Ukraine on its EU and NATO paths.

For the time being, we do not want to estimate the timetable for the conclusion of the negotiations between Finland and Ukraine.

From Finland, the negotiations are led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and from Ukraine by the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

SAFETY COMMITMENTS the background has been the desire to guarantee Ukraine's security, when it is not yet a member of the military alliance NATO. So far, it has not been wanted to be invited to NATO while the war lasts.

The commitments both commit to the continuation of Ukraine's support during the current war and promise help if the current war ends and Ukraine comes under attack again.

Similar commitments that have already been made commit, for example, that if Russia attacks Ukraine in the future, the parties will negotiate within 24 hours at the request of either party, either bilaterally or using other channels, to determine further actions.

For example, Denmark's commitments state that, in such a situation, Denmark would, in accordance with its laws, offer, among other things, “quick and continuous security assistance” and “modern military equipment on land, sea and air” as well as financial support.

The text also states, among other things, that if Ukraine becomes a NATO member before the agreement expires, the countries will jointly decide on its continuation.