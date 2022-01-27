Culiacán.- If you want to go out for a while in Culiacán and have a great timewhether alone, with your partner, friends or family, but you don’t want to spend so much, We tell you about three cheap places that you can visit and that will not affect your pocket.

The city of Culiacán has a large number of tourist attractions that you can visit and have the best time without having to spend so much, it is a matter of getting creative and visiting places where you can have a great time, like the ones we will tell you about below.

the mound

La Lomita or the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is a good place to visit in Culiacán and not affect your pocket, as it offers impressive views of the city from its famous viewpoint and you can take the opportunity to get to know the beautiful church inside, around it and even enjoy some of the snacks that are in the place.

From ice cream, churros, corn, tostiesquites, hot cakes, cevichurros or prepared chips, there is a wide variety in the place to enjoy during your stay and thus enjoy the beautiful views it offers more comfortably or choose to sit on its benches to enjoy of the snacks and talk with the company.

La Lomita is a very visited place in Culiacán, mainly during the afternoon-night. Photo: Instagram

Botanical Garden and Science Center

Another essential place, and very visited, is the Culiacán Botanical Garden and the Science Center, both are a short distance away so you can visit them in the same day. During the morning or afternoon you can take a tour of the garden that offers a great variety of plants that you should know and very comfortable and perfect facilities to relax, talk or take pictures, paying only the cost of admission.

The Culiacán Botanical Garden has the best options to rest and learn about nature. Photo: Instagram

And at night you can get to the front garden of the Sinaloa Science Center located just a few meters from the Botanical Garden, enjoying its well-known screenings of movies, games, concerts or documentaries starting at 7:00 p.m. and at no cost. Although you can also visit its facilities during the day and evening to learn more about science and other subjects.

The Sinaloa Science Center is the perfect place to learn about the subject and more topics. Photo: Instagram

Riberas Park

Finally, you can visit the Riberas Parkwhich has become a highly visited point in Culiacán, since you can enjoy nature and be surrounded by different snacks to enjoy during your stay in the place such as raspados, cotton candy, chopped fruit, cevichurros, skits, chips and more varieties.

In Las Riberas Park you can enjoy a good day of rest and different activities in nature. Photo: Instagram

In addition, in the place you can rent bicycles for a unique experience, throw yourself down its zip line or even take your skates to walk around for a while. The place has no cost except for the rental of items. Near the natural space is also the flagpole, from where you will have the best views of the lake and the city.

Read more: This is Alhuey, Angostura, the beautiful little town where Ariel Camacho was born and rests