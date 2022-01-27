‘Can you drink after the vaccine?’, this was the most asked question on Google by Brazilians in 2021. A study developed by the Shenzhen Kangning Hospital, in China, brought information close to this curiosity.

Chinese scientists analyzed the different types of alcoholic beverages and whether they could help with the risks of contracting covid. The result was that people who drink cider or beer were more likely to contract Covid-19.

+ Drinking wine or champagne can reduce the risk of covid-19

The study analyzed data from 473,957 people in the UK Biobank Study — a research project that has collected health and lifestyle information from nearly 500,000 participants in the UK since 2006. They investigated the association of alcohol with covid, looking at the impact on infection and mortality.

The researchers found that people who drink beer had a 7% to 28% higher risk of contracting Covid-19, regardless of the amount they consumed, compared to non-drinkers.

That is, beer consumption, regardless of the frequency and amount of alcohol intake, was associated with an increased risk of contracting covid-19.

According to the researchers, the greatest risk of covid is not in the level of alcohol present in the drinks, but in the content of polyphenols, which have antioxidant properties. Beer does not have this compound.

The researchers also explain that they did not take into account the ingredients and the concentration of polyphenols (common chemical structure, which act as antioxidants) of the subtypes of alcoholic beverages, requiring a more detailed study of the ingredients and the concentration of polyphenols in the future.

