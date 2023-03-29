Three tracks | Adidas went against the trademark of the Black Lives Matter movement – ​​doing a complete turnaround in just 48 hours

Adidas demanded the authorities reject the trademark application of the Black Lives Matter movement, but withdrew the request within two days.

German sports equipment manufacturer Adidas made a U-turn on Wednesday in its trademark dispute with the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the Reuters news agency, Adidas asked the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Monday to reject the trademark application of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which is part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Adidas complained that the Black Lives Matter movement’s three-stripe trademark is too similar to the German company’s famous three-stripe trademark. Adidas considered that the similarity of the marks is likely to cause confusion.

Adidas sought to prevent the Black Lives Matter Global Network foundation from using its trademark on products that Adidas also sells, i.e. shirts, hats and bags.

On Wednesday However, Adidas withdrew the wreck request. In a statement to Reuters, the company said it would withdraw its notice of objection as soon as possible.

According to Reuters, Adidas feared that its customers would interpret the wreck request as a criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Adidas has used its three-stripe logo since 1952.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation filed for trademark protection in October 2020. It wants to use the trademark on clothing, publications, bags, bracelets and mugs.

Since 2008, Adidas has filed more than 90 lawsuits and concluded more than 200 settlement agreements regarding the use of its three-stripe trademark.