Russian actress Svetlana Permyakova, known for her role in the TV series Interns, said that she has her own garden and farm where she works. The star shared this information in an interview with the publication. star hit.

The actress said that gardening and farming is her hobby, which at the same time helps to take care of her family. “I know how to cook delicious and healthy food grown from my own products, as well as take care of animals and plants. I have a small farm where I keep chickens, geese, ducks and even swans! And, of course, my little garden where I grow vegetables. It would seem that this is just a hobby, but for everything to be in order, you need to have a lot of skills and patience, ”admitted Permyakova.

