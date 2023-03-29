A holiday planned for some time but postponed due to covid-19. Here’s how much luxury accommodation costs.

Clare Ferragni is on vacation in South Africa with friends. A vacation scheduled for March 2020 but which was then postponed due to the covid-19 emergency. Today, after 3 years, the famous entrepreneur and influencer has finally fulfilled a dream. “Three years later we are finally here and I can’t believe it” – he wrote on social media.

Source: web

Clare is in South Africa with a group of friends including best friend Clare Biasi which on the occasion of his birthday he decided to celebrate by giving everyone a stay in one of the most beautiful resorts in South Africa surrounded by nature and animals.

The group is staying at Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa composed of luxurious private lodges located within the Welgevonden Game Reserve, in the Waterberg district, in the Limpopo province, in South Africa, where there is no malaria.

This is the only 5-star safari lodge of its kind, which became famous for connecting the main lodge with a tunnel to the area where the animals drink at the waterhole, in front of the structure, in order to make the visit always safe .

The property offers its customers different options, from simple rooms to suites up to private villas for exclusive use for 6,18 or 24 people with private pool, private gym, spa, yoga room, dedicated chef and butler as well as a private vehicle for exploration tours.

In short, a real dream vacation certainly not with modest prices. One night at the resort savannah it ranges from around 340 euros for a room with full treatment to 2,900 for a villa for six people, while the more exclusive ones have a cost on request.