The Tenerife and the Oviedo They arrive at the game with need to get the three points that keep you with options to continue at the top of the classification (follow the match live on AS.com). The people of Tenerife are only four points from direct promotion, while the Asturians are four points from sixth place.

The Tenerife team arrives at the clash without having won so far in 2022, since the two games played so far have resulted in a defeat against UD Las Palmas at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López and a tie in Lezama against SD Amorebieta.

If he Tenerife is capable of beating Oviedo would break the losing streak of three games without winning in their own fiefdom, since the last victory occurred before the Royal Society B on November 28 of last year. In addition, they were also unable to beat SD Éibar in the second Copa del Rey tie that they played at the Tenerife venue.

Nobody talks about the final, it would be exaggerated at this point in the competition, but everyone in the blue locker room point out the clash of Tenerife as basic in the Oviedo’s aspirations for getting into the playoff contention. It is the opportunity to hit the table. Even Ziganda has argued that it is a special shock for the consequences that can leave.

To try to give the bell, the Cuckoo recovers louismi Y Javier Mier, absences against Éibar, and loses the suspended Cornud and Nadal and Matheus. The technician turns over the possibility of recover the 4-3-3 that he has used in recent away games, with which he would be able to reinforce the midfield in search of greater control.

louismi It could be him great beneficiary with the change of system and Obeng, fellow Walking stick in 4-4-2, the great affected if finally Ziganda opts for containment. Few novelties are presumed in the rest of the lines, apart from the Mossa’s return to the left side by the sanctioned Cornud.