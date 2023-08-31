‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is, to date, one of the most popular series in our country and, due to its extensive broadcast on the peruvian televisionMany actors and actresses have been part of the cast. Among them are some who are Peruvian, but, by chance, they were not born in Peru. For this reason, in this note we tell you who they are and in which country they came into the world.

Peruvian actors of ‘AFHS’ who were not born in Peru

These are three actors who are currently not present in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, but left their mark on the series with their characters. they are Marco Zunino, Natalie Vertiz and Francisca Aronssonall Peruvians who were born abroad for different reasons.

Where was Marco Zunino born?

Actor Marco Zunino was born in Puerto Rico when their parents emigrated to that country; however, they returned to Peru when he was 8 months old. His character in “Al fondo hay sitio” was the popular “Cosito”, who was actually Leonardo, the brother of Claudia Llanos.

Leonardo, Marco Zunino’s character, appeared in “Al fondo hay sitio” for the last time in season 8. Photo: América TV See also "In the background there is room": Alessia is fired because of Mike, leaves the house and separates the Montalbán

Where was Natalie Vertiz born?

The model and winner of Miss Peru 2011, Natalie Vértiz, was born in Florida, United States. Being the daughter of Peruvian parents, she obtains nationality and, although she did not come into the world in our country, she did live and still lives in Peru today. Her character in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ was Richard Jr.’s stepmother, Estefanía.

Natalie Vértiz was Estefanía, Richard Jr.’s stepmother in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where was Francesca Aronsson born?

In the case of Francisca Aronsson, she was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, because his father, a native of that country, worked there. However, her mother is Peruvian and, thanks to her, she obtained Peruvian nationality. She was the daughter of ‘Koky’, Daniela Reyes, in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’.