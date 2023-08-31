CAIRO – Ancient tombs have been vandalized. Gardens and trees have disappeared.

A growing number of historic but faded neighborhoods have all but disappeared too, handed over to developers to build skyscrapers, while families who have generations of living there are pushed to the fringes of the sprawling Egyptian capital.

Few cities live and breathe antiquity like Cairo, a traffic-choked desert metropolis of approximately 22 million inhabitants. But President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is rapidly modernizing it.

It is trying to polish its unruly complexity into a place of efficient uniformity—traffic controlled, the Nile River promoted as a tourist attraction, slums cleaned up and its residents rehoused in modern apartments. He considers the construction a standout achievement of his tenure. “There is not a single place in Egypt that has not been touched by the hand of development,” El-Sisi proclaimed in a recent speech.

So the old stone and brick must go, replaced by concrete. Causeways pass over old cemeteries. New roads materialize so quickly that taxi drivers and Google Maps can barely keep up. El-Sisi is building a super-large new capital, full of right angles, tall towers and luxury villas, in the desert outside Cairo.

The estimated cost of the new capital alone is $59 billion, with billions more going for other projects, including highways and high-speed rail to connect the new capital with the old. Most of it was paid for with debt, the enormity of which has affected Egypt’s ability to handle a deep economic crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Several weeks ago, modernization efforts came to Fustat, the city’s oldest district, founded as Egypt’s capital centuries before Cairo was even an idea.

A district official knocked on the door of artist Moataz Nasreldin, telling him to start moving Darb 1718, the popular cultural center he founded in the neighborhood 16 years ago. The government would widen the street behind the center to build an elevated highway, said Nasreldin, 62, who was told by the official.

Darb, along with some of the nearby pottery shops, would have to go. As is often the case today in Egypt, where stories of government bulldozers and bulldozers appearing on private property with almost no notice abound, there was scant information about the decision.

Most of the time, the Egyptians simply submit, powerless before the state. Not so Nasreldin, who sued to stop the destruction and complained on social media. The municipality said it was reconsidering the plans.

The proliferation of military-led projects has given rise to a sarcastic phrase, “generals’ taste,” which implies a certain bland boxy monotony, occasionally punctuated with glitz.

The locals say modernization isn’t ugly, but total destruction is.

When Nasreldin and a few other artists began working and living in the area around Darb in the 1990s, it was a crowded mix of illegally and often unsafely built housing. Since then, it has only gotten bigger and more rebellious.

Learning that the government had its eye on the neighborhood, he envisioned better housing, perhaps designed with preservation in mind, definitely with reliable electricity and running water. Better streets. More businesses to serve food to those who came to Darb for concerts, film screenings, and exhibitions.

Not the destruction of what, for him, brought most life and economic activity to the area: art studios, cultural ferment, a symbiotic relationship between traditional pottery workshops and the artists who came to Darb.

“For me, this is not a very wise decision,” Nasreldin said.

LIVED YEE. THE NEW YORK TIMES