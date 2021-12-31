State in which one of the trucks involved in the accident was left. / EFE

The three people who died at dawn this Friday in a multiple accident in Castelldans (Lleida) were of Extremadura origin, specifically from Azuaga (Badajoz), as confirmed by the local radio station Radio Azuaga FM in a message on social networks collected by Europa Press .

The accident was registered on the AP-2 in Castelldans (Lleida) and more than 20 vehicles were involved in it in an area where there was a lot of fog.

There is also a critically injured minor who has been transferred to the Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida University Hospital, reports the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT).

Among the twenty vehicles affected, in both directions of the road, there are at least seven trucks, reported Bombers de la Generalitat, who received the warning of the chain crash at 04.45 hours.

20 ground units of the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), a helicopter and a team of psychologists have been deployed.