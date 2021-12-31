Publicist and historian Yevgeny Ponasenkov, known as the Maestro, told REN TV about its New Years celebration.

“Nothing new. I am a traditional person, so nothing new. Black caviar, champagne and good mood, ”he said.

Ponasenkov also noted that he prefers not to dress up in festive costumes. “I come for some New Year – everyone is happy that I came, as if I were Santa Claus, although without a beard, cap and so on. I get by exclusively with what I have. “

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova showed on her own Telegram channel how her family is preparing for the New Year. She posted a photo of the preparation of a festive duck dish, captioning it: “Cooking with [собакой] Simoy New Year’s duck. “

On December 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians with New Year’s greetings. He drew attention to the difficulties of the outgoing year and wished good health to the citizens. Addressing the Russians, the President noted that after the events of 2021, everyone hopes for good changes. “We have learned to live in such harsh conditions, to solve complex problems. And they were able to do this thanks to our solidarity, ”the Russian leader said.