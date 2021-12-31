Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Ittihad was crowned the title of the moral winter champion, after its deadly victory over its host Al-Batin 3-2 Friday, in the opening phase of the 15th stage of the Saudi Football League, which witnessed the victory of Al-Hilal, the defending champion, for the first time in five games, with difficulty over Al-Faisaly 3-2.

Al-Ittihad maintained its lead at the end of the first section, although it had a postponed match with Al-Hilal, with 32 points, four points ahead of Al-Shabab II, while Al-Batin remained in the fourteenth place with 14 points.

In the first confrontation in Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Ittihad scored Abdulaziz Al-Bishi (8), Muhammad Naji (72 own goals) and Haroun Kamara (90 +3), while the Brazilian Mauricio Antonio (5) and the Dutchman Muhammad Rayhi (83) scored.

Only five minutes had passed since the beginning of the first half, until Al-Batin surprised its guest with a goal of precedence, when Antonio followed a corner into the goal (5).

But Al-Ittihad fair after only three minutes, when Al-Bishi crossed and played it to the left of Uruguayan goalkeeper Martin Campania (8).

There was a real chance for Al-Ittihad, but the Brazilian Igor Coronado’s ball just crossed the crossbar (18), followed by Harun Camara with a header that passed next to the post (20).

Al-Ittihad continued its attempts, and the Brazilian Bruno Henrique played a cross, but it did not find anyone to follow it inside the goal (39).

In the second half, Al-Ittihad continued its advantage, intensifying its attacks, and was close to scoring, but Kamara’s header crossed the crossbar (55).

Al-Batin goalkeeper saved his own goal when he blocked the Coronado ball and turned it into a corner (59).

From an organized attack, Al-Ittihad added its second goal, when Henrique received a cross and headed it to hit defender Mohamed Nagy and hugged his net (72).

And from a quick attack, Adel Al-Batin, when the Dutchman, Mohamed Rayhi, launched a ball from the middle of the field, before he shot it with a strong force on the right scissors of Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe (83).

In the remaining minutes, Al-Ittihad tried to settle the match in its favour, and succeeded in that, when Kamara received a cross ball that he played inside the goal (90 + 3).

Al Hilal regained its balance and returned to the path of victories again, after turning its two-goal delay against its host Al Faisaly into a 3-2 victory at Al Majmaah Sports City Stadium.

Al-Faisaly advanced with goals from Brazilian Rafael Da Silva (6) and Frenchman Romain Amalfitano (48), and Al-Hilal returned with the three goals of French Bafetimbi Gomis (55 and 79) and Salem Al-Dosari (59).

Al Hilal raised its score to 24 points in fourth place, one point ahead of its rival Al Nasr, while Al-Faisaly remained on its previous score of 15 points in twelfth place.

Al-Faisaly surprised his guest with an early goal after six minutes, when DaSilva followed a cross from a free kick, which he played to the right of goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf (6).

Al-Hilal almost equaled Lula Al-Qaim, who blocked the ball from Mali, Moussa Marega (9), then Al-Faisaly had an opportunity to double the score, but the Brazilian Ismail Silva passed near the post (18).

Al-Hilal responded with a strong shot from Salem Al-Dosari, which was brilliantly caught by Ahmed Al-Kassar (30).

With the start of the second half, Al-Faisaly consolidated his lead with a second goal when Amalfitao received a ball inside the penalty area, which he played hard to Yameen Al-Mayouf (48).

Al Hilal got a penalty kick, which cut the difference, after Gomez played the ball to the left of Al Kassar (55).

From a coordinated attack, Al-Hilal equalized when Al-Dosari received a ball on the borders of the region, sending it strong to the left of Al-Kassar (59).

Al-Mayouf saved an accomplished goal when he saved Khaled Kaabi’s ball (60), which was responded to by Al-Hilal by Gomis when he aimed a ball that hit the post (61).

From a quick attack, Al Hilal added his third goal when Marega launched a ball on the right side and Gomez reversed it, playing it strong to the right of Al Kassar (79).

In stoppage time, Al-Faisaly missed a real chance to adjust, when Saleh Al Abbas faced the goal and played the ball next to the post.