Three people died in the early hours of Sunday, 30, after a landslide hit a residence in Embu das Artes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The victims are a mother and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, as well as a young woman, according to information from the Municipal Civil Guard.

Four other people who were in the house managed to escape with the help of neighbors. According to the Fire Department, the landslide occurred on Jatobá Street. In all, 13 vehicles were sent to the service, whose call was opened at 2 am.

In a statement, the Embu das Artes City Hall said that the landslide would have occurred due to “excessive rain and the rupture of a cesspool”. Another 16 houses in the surroundings were also interdicted, as they are in a risk area, although some families resist leaving the place.

A sequence of rains has hit the metropolitan region of São Paulo in recent days. Only on Saturday, the 29th, the Fire Department received six calls to deal with cases of landslides, landslides and landslides (in cities such as Itapevi, Suzano, Ribeirão Pires and São Paulo, in the district of Parelheiros), in addition to three floods and 47 falls of trees in Greater São Paulo.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

