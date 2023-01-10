As many know, masahiro sakurai is in an apparent break after having worked for years in the franchise of Super Smash Bros.but in order not to get bored in his free time, he has opened his own channel of Youtube months ago. Space that it occupies to speak to future video game developers, with some effective advice.

In his most recent publication, he addresses the issue of buying video games, whether in digital or physical format, with an answer that perhaps many do not see coming, and that is to be a download team. Mentioning that they do not like the topic of accumulating on shelves so much but just enjoying the experience. As well as saying that he has no room to be a collector.

The advantages for each format are also discussed:

Digital:

– Instant purchase

– Always in stock

– No need to go to the store

– Does not require shelf space.

Physical:

– You can keep it forever

– Less data to install

– Collectible

– You do not need a points card/credit card to buy

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly an answer that was not seen coming, especially since Sakurai has many consoles, or at least that has been seen in other videos. But now I feel confused by this statement.