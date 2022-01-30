Home page world

divide

The range of night trains will be expanded (symbol image). © Georg Hochmuth/dpa

Night trains are making a comeback. The route network is therefore being significantly expanded. If you travel by night train, you can often save a night in a hotel.

Cologne – If you travel by night train, you save time and, among other things, an overnight stay in a hotel. Because travelers can sleep while traveling on the night train – and it’s also good for the environment. No wonder that the night train has become increasingly popular in recent years and is making a real comeback. Despite the benefits, the night train poses challenges and problems for some passengers, according to a study.



24RHEIN* shows the results: what is still wrong and how the night train can be made more attractive

Since demand is now also increasing, some providers are expanding their route network. The Deutsche Bahn has included two new night trains (ÖBB-Nightjet) in the current timetable. New are: Zurich–Cologne*–Amsterdam and Vienna–Munich–Paris. (Yes W) *24RHINE is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA