Three members of the same family are admitted to several hospitals after suffering a fire in their home in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), reports a spokesperson for the Community of Madrid 112 Emergencies. This is a 65-year-old man, who suffers mild poisoning from smoke inhalation and minor burns on the face, of his 54-year-old wife, with mild poisoning, and of his 28-year-old son, also with mild poisoning.

The fire occurred at dawn, around 1:45, on the ground floor of number 15 Ramón María del Valle Inclán street, a block of four more stories high. “The fire developed in several rooms of the house and, in a few minutes, the stairwell was flooded with smoke,” explains the spokesperson. After several neighbors called 112, seven fire crews from the Community of Madrid and a health unit from Summa 112 and the Red Cross were mobilized.

Firefighters have confined the residents of the upper floors to avoid problems with smoke while other firefighters attacked the source of the flames. “There were four apartments per floor, so there were many neighbors,” details the spokesperson. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters carried out measurements in the homes to verify that it was safe to allow the residents to return.

Meanwhile, Summa and the Red Cross have treated a total of five people, of whom they have transferred three to hospitals, who “were in the affected property, and who are father, mother and son.” The 65-year-old man has been taken to the La Paz hospital in Madrid with mild poisoning due to smoke inhalation and minor burns on his face, the 54-year-old woman has been taken to the Príncipe de Asturias hospital in Alcalá, also with mild poisoning, and the 28-year-old man has been taken to the Príncipe de Asturias hospital in Alcalá. Prince of Asturias with mild poisoning.

In the house, the living room, the kitchen and the first four have been “completely affected by the flames, much less the rest of the rooms.” The National Police and Local Police are investigating what happened. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

