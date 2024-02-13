The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Conagua issued a special forecast for today, highlighting the influence of the polar air mass associated with cold front 34 in several regions of the country. In Ciudad Juárez and Chihuahua, A cold to very cold morning environment is expected, with the possibility of frost and fog banks in high areas. Minimum temperatures at dawn could range between -10 and -5 °C in the mountains of Chihuahua.

The sky will remain mostly clear in Chihuahua, with no rain forecast for these entities. However, a very cold to icy environment is anticipated, especially in the high areas of Chihuahua and Durango. The winds will be variable, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h in the region, accompanied by gusts of 40 to 60 km/h. There is a warning about the possibility of dust devils in Chihuahua due to these atmospheric conditions.

Weather in the most important cities of Chihuahua for this Tuesday, February 13, 2024

This Tuesday, the weather in the main cities of Chihuahua will be characterized by mostly clear skies, with some variations at different times of the day. In Juarez City, minimum temperatures are expected to be around -2°C, with maximum temperatures reaching 16°C around 5:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the east, will blow gently with gusts that could reach up to 19 km/h during the afternoon.

In Chihuahua capital, mostly clear skies are also forecast, with possible cloudy intervals in the early hours of the morning. Temperatures will range between 1°C and 22°C, reaching their highest point around 4pm. A moderate wind is expected from the southwest, with gusts that could reach up to 31 km/h during the afternoon.

In Hidalgo del Parral, a day with mostly clear skies is anticipated, although with the possibility of clouds towards the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate between 1°C and 21°C, with the maximum expected for 4:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the north, will be moderate, with gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

On the other hand, in City Delights A mostly sunny day is expected, with some cloudy intervals towards the evening. Temperatures will be between 0°C and 22°C, with the maximum forecast for 4:00 p.m. The wind, of moderate intensity and coming from the southwest, could reach speeds of up to 29 km/h during the afternoon.

Finally, in Creel and Wood Clear skies are expected, with temperatures varying between -5°C and 12°C in Creel and -3°C and 11°C in Madera. The winds, coming from the southeast, could reach speeds of up to 37 km/h in both locations.

In summary, a Tuesday with mostly stable conditions is expected in the most important cities of Chihuahua, with clear skies and temperatures that will range between cold in the morning and a milder afternoon.

