Economist Belyaev called consumption rationing a way to save gas in Europe

In Europe, three packages of gas saving measures will be applied: rationing consumption for the population and, possibly, even direct restriction, encouraging the use of alternative energy sources, reducing costs in non-production and non-socially significant areas, economist and financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev suggested. He described these measures in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Representatives of the states of the European Union (EU) have agreed on an emergency plan to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent, DPA reports. The plan is set to be approved at a special meeting of community energy ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, July 26, the agency learned.

Rationing and prohibitions

“Stronger methods of regulation come first, because we are talking about saving the economy,” Belyaev said. “The methods here will be divided into three packages, where the first is rationing and restrictions, in particular for the consumer sector.”

The economist expects a decrease in standards and norms for indoor temperature, hot water supply, heating and other things. He admitted that even a temporary shutdown of certain services is possible.

See also Russia-Born World War. London's military experts have no doubts Perhaps they will turn off the power supply or some other energy-consuming services. Maybe they will be produced according to certain schedules and in certain proportions. Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

The second package, according to Belyaev, will include reductions and direct bans on the use of energy in non-productive industries, as well as in socially insignificant areas.

“This is, first of all, the energy consumption of illuminated advertising, on signs, announcements and other things – in big cities they consume quite significant amounts of energy. Probably, by the way, the rationing of municipal consumption, that is, street lighting, ”added the analyst.

Savings encouragement

The economist considers the introduction of increased two-phase tariffs to be another method of fighting to reduce consumption.

“For example, if energy is consumed within certain standards, it is paid for at one tariff. If the standard is exceeded, then the price rises. It’s about lighting and everything else. It is also possible to encourage and subsidize the transition to alternative energy sources, such as wind or solar. In the West, by the way, in some places this is already being practiced, ”the analyst recalled.

According to Belyaev, in a number of Western countries there are many small villages and towns that are located in mountainous or other hard-to-reach areas. The installation of traditional power lines there is complicated, therefore, it is cheaper and more environmentally friendly to use alternative sources.

These include wind generators, solar and tidal power plants. For many settlements, this is indeed the most convenient way. Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

The only area in which it will be extremely difficult to reduce the use of resources, the analyst considers industries where gas and oil are used not as energy sources, but as raw materials.

“This is petrochemistry, gas chemistry. However, even there it is possible to introduce various technological improvements, to follow the rational use. In a word, the work is multifaceted, Belyaev believes. — To say that Europe will be able to bring gas consumption to zero would be a utopia. But it is possible to reduce it by 10-15 percent in the near future, although the task is not an easy one.”

On July 20, the European Commission (EC) proposed to the EU countries to reduce the consumption of blue fuel by 15 percent until next spring.

The EC plan assumes that fuel consumption in all countries will be reduced from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Also, the Commission may be able, after consulting with the states, to declare a state of “general readiness”, obliging them to reduce gas consumption. The corresponding scenario is possible in the event of a serious shortage or exceptionally high demand for gas.