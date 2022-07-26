Judgments | A man drove a car after using drugs in Espoo – Court of Appeal ordered imprisonment

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s verdict. Several previous crimes over a five-year period contributed to increasing the sentence.

Man was sentenced to prison for using narcotics and driving a car without a driver’s license while under the influence of narcotics. The 35-year-old man’s previous convictions for similar crimes in the next few years made the punishment a little tougher.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the man’s sentence in the district court.

In March, the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court sentenced the man to five months’ unconditional imprisonment.

The man was convicted for the crime of using narcotics, but in addition he was in possession of 27 grams of amphetamine and 5.1 grams of alpha-PVP.

According to the district court, considering the quantity and quality of the narcotic, they were at least partially intended for distribution. Or at least there is a danger that the narcotic could have ended up being used by people other than the man himself.

The strength of the amphetamine in the man’s possession was such that, according to the district court, around 33 doses of half a gram would have been obtained from it. The man denied the accusation of intent to distribute drugs and objected to the application of the aggravating factor in his sentence. In other respects, he admitted the charges.

The district court used the aggravating factor for the sentence, because in the last five years the man has been guilty of several drunk driving, driving without a license and drug offenses.

In reducing the sentence, the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa took into account that the man had already received unconditional prison sentences in the district courts of Pirkanmaa and Kanta-Häme in February.