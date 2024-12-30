Reading is one of the most repeated hobbies, but for which many do not allocate as much time as they would like. Therefore, it is one of the most popular resolutions for 2025. Of course, busy routines do not leave room for this enjoyment or for carrying the book everywhere. However, electronic books have arrived to help us with this and the Amazon Kindle is one of the favorites in Spain.

In addition to this device, the retail giant on-line, also has Kindle Unlimiteda subscription platform known to all lovers of ebooks and? makes millions of comics, magazines and complete sagas available to the reader (like Harry Potter, which is also on Audible!). Usually, for a price of 9.99 euros per month. But now, as a Christmas and New Year gift, Amazon offers three months of unlimited reading for 0.99 euros.

How much does it cost to have Kindle Unlimited?

Until next December 2nd, those new users who want to enjoy the services of Amazon Kindle Unlimited They will be able to do it for less than one euro and for three months. As you read, when formalizing your subscription, you will only have to pay 90 cents to enjoy 90 days of unlimited reading. Once this time ends, it should be noted that the subscription will be automatically renewed, paying 10 euros per month again.





Of course, to sign up for this service, both for the trial version (1 month free), and to later be able to continue accessing it, you require having an Amazon account that doesn’t have to be Prime. If you do not have it previously, this account can be created from the service’s own website. Once registered on the website, we will access the catalog of available books.





