Australia opens the tennis season with an explosive doubles, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios on the same side of the net, debuting with a victory as a couple against Alexander Eler and Andreas Mies in the Birsbane tournament (6-4, 6-7 (4) and 10-8).

The one who was classified as the bad boy of tennis reappears in his homeland at the beginning of the year with the Serbian, who will try to recover the path of titles in 2025 since he dedicated his 2024 to the great goal of his career: achieving gold Olympic. The Australian and the Serbian have been getting closer in recent years, although for a time they were at both extremes. In 2019, the one from Canberra criticized Djokovic’s style, his celebration of pretending to give his heart to the fans, and to whom he also gave him a “hypocrite” for not expressing himself freely, but using the speech that he believed the public wanted to hear. to earn their favor. «He wants to be like Federer. “It’s getting embarrassing.” They also had their pluses and minuses due to the coronavirus, since Kyrgios harshly criticized the holding of the Adria Tour tournament that the Serbian devised and which ended with several people infected. «Djokovic, Zverev and Thiem think that the coronavirus is a joke; “They are celebrating during a global pandemic, while our relatives die.” But the relationship softened as a result of the controversy that surrounded the Serbian tennis player when he was deported from Australia after trying to enter the country without the Covid-19 vaccine and without the papers justifying his exemption. «They are treating it as if it were a weapon of mass destruction. He’s just a tennis player, he doesn’t bother anyone. “The treatment that is being given to him is shameful,” he defended him with everything.

Frictions and criticisms that seem to have been more than buried seeing the complicity and laughter they shared in the match, serving as a spectacle for the fans of the Pat Rafter Arena who enjoyed the explosive tennis of both.

«I want to thank Nick for agreeing to play. He said a few days ago that it would be a pleasure to play with him, and it has been. I am very happy to share the court with him on his return to tennis. “I haven’t played many doubles matches in the last five years, so as soon as Nick said it, I followed him,” Djokovic said.









The Australian, with seven titles to his name (Marseille, Atlanta and Tokyo in 2016; Brisbane in 2018; Acapulco and Washington in 2019, and Washington in 2022), has been out of the circuit for 18 months due to various injuries: knee, foot and wrists , but he showed that he is ready for the comeback in his performance with Djokovic and his supersonic serve is intact. «I was just looking around, at all the fans, at this beautiful track. I love the energy. This injury has been brutal… I don’t know how many Australian summers I have left. I’m very happy to be back here. We promised we’d do this once before he [Djokovic] or I let’s go. So I’m glad we’re still alive in the tournament.”

«I was surprised that he doubted himself a little at times. It’s like ‘man, you’re the best of all time, go for it and do what you have to do,'” Kyrgios said of his new doubles partner.

Together they enjoyed and celebrated each point, especially the most unlikely ones in which they are masters. Like the ‘willie’ that Kyrgios converted in the second set, although Erler and Mies were able to save it and force the tie break.

It was Djokovic who led those final points with a good service game, and Kyrgios who finished off the victory with a straight serve. The fashionable couple at this tennis start of 2025.

Jordan Thompson beat Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4; Grigor Dimitrov, to Yannik Hanfmann 7-6 (5) and 6-3; Jiri Lehecka, to Holger Rune 7-5 and 6-3. In the women’s draw: Naomi Osaka defeated Lina Glushko 6-4, 6-4.